It has been six months since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. The Warriors star has the itch.

Thompson still is working his way back from tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, but he gets closer to returning with each day that passes. On Sunday, Thompson got a little help in his rehab from former teammate turned Warriors executive, Zaza Pachulia.

Pachulia posted a video to Instagram that showed he and Thompson at the Warriors' practice facility. Klay -- wearing a full Warriors uniform with a headband -- took a bounce pass from Zaza in the corner and drilled a 3-pointer. This will make Warriors fans' day.

Klay in full uni and headband hitting fadeaway trey on pass from Zaza. Warriors practice is lit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TlAlavrcaK — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 29, 2019

Just like old times, indeed.

This game-uniform-look apparently isn't a new thing for Klay this season.

Klay's been doing this over the past couple weeks. Each pregame, he'll dress up in full uniform and go through his workout as the team prepares for its game. He's sooooo ready to be back. https://t.co/efmS3JIL1j — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 29, 2019

While it still feels like a long shot for Thompson to return this season, he certainly looks like he's ready to lace them up again.

Get back soon Klay, and bring the "old times" with you to Chase Center.

Klay Thompson hits 3-pointer in full Warriors uniform on Zaza Pachulia assist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area