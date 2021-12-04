Klay Thompson hilariously tells Jonathan Kuminga to get off his Instagram Live

Klay hilariously calls out Kuminga on Instagram Live originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When you're a rookie in the NBA, you're constantly putting in extra hours in an effort to get better.

You don't have much free time on your hands, but when you do, you better spend it wisely.

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was caught red-handed Friday afternoon after joining teammate Klay Thompson's Instagram Livestream.

Klay tells Kuminga to get off his IG Live and "get in the gym" 😂



[via @KlayThompson / IG]

"JK (Jonathan Kuminga) get off my live you freakin clown!" Thompson said jokingly. "No rookies on my live, Kuminga, get in the gym!"

The NBA rookie lifestyle takes no days off, not even a few minutes to pop into a teammate's Livestream.

Kuminga, who alternates between playing for the Warriors and their G League team in Santa Cruz, recently took the court with Thompson for practices and scrimmages with the SeaDubs as Klay was sent to Santa Cruz to get some work in before his potential late-December return.

