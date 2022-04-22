Klay Thompson hilariously crashes Jordan Poole's interview with 'Poole Party'

Klay hilariously crashes JP's TNT interview with 'Poole Party' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Poole Party continued for Jordan Poole and the Warriors in Denver on Thursday, and Klay Thompson made sure the whole country knew that.

After the Warriors pulled off a 118-113 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the first round series, TNT’s Jared Greenberg interviewed Poole about his 27-point performance.

The usually mild-mannered Thompson interrupted Poole mid-answer, grabbing him from behind and hilariously shouting, “It’s a Poole Party! It’s a Poole Party!”

â€œITâ€™S A POOLE PARTY!â€ ðŸ¤£pic.twitter.com/4QECZaS0NH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

Poole, who has started all three games in this series as Steph Curry remains on a minutes restriction after returning from injury, is averaging 28.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in the series.

And as Thompson adamantly made clear after Thursday’s win, Poole has burst onto the national spotlight.