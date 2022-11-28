Klay Thompson hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over celebrations

Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court.

However, getting a technical foul is not one of them.

In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.

When NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke asked if Thompson wanted to join in and get a technical himself, the 32-year-old answered succinctly.

"Do you think I would willfully give up my money?" Thompson asked a laughing Burke, Chris Mullin and Dorell Wright on "Warriors Postgame Live." "Absolutely not.

"Come on, stop it."

In the offseason, the NBA had made it a point to crack down on excessive bench behavior because the Dallas Mavericks' reserves pushed the limits of what can and can't be done on the sideline in the 2021-22 NBA season.

While some fans might find this new rule to be strange, it makes sense, all things considered.

It remains to be seen how much the Warriors' stars will be fined for their technicals, but one thing is for sure: Thompson was not going to be a part of it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast