Klay Thompson happy to see James Wiseman playing confident as return nears

Klay happy to see Wiseman confident, patient as return nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson knows better than anyone the road James Wiseman has traveled to get to the cusp of his Warriors return.

Thompson and Wiseman spent many days together rehabbing last summer. The star guard was in the final months of his Achilles rehab while Wiseman was just starting to work his way back from a meniscus repair. Thompson and Wiseman's roads diverged in January when the sharpshooter finally returned after 941 days while Wiseman, who had a second clean-up procedure in December, continued to his journey solo.

Wiseman returned to game action last week, playing in two games for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League. With the 20-year-old's return nearing, Thompson was happy to see his rehab partner's long path back nearing its conclusion.

"I was so happy for Wise," Thompson said Monday after the Warriors' win over the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. "We've been in the gym the whole past summer, just trying to get back on the floor and do what we love. To see him out there playing with joy, running the floor, and playing with confidence, I'm incredibly proud of him for the way he's handled his rehab and staying patient. I know he wants to be out there during the big games, but it's going to come. I'm very, very proud of Wise and how he has navigated his rehab process."

Wiseman scored 18 points in his first game for the Sea Dubs and followed that up with a 19-point outing Sunday.

After almost a full calendar year without basketball, taking the floor with Santa Cruz was everything to Wiseman.

"Man, it felt like a dream," Wiseman said after his first game back. "It had been like 10 months to a year, and I was just shocked to be out there. But I was grateful and super appreciative to be out there as well."

Wiseman put up solid point totals in his first two G League games, but he wants to use his time with Santa Cruz to iron out the parts of his game that will be important when he returns for the Warriors' title chase.

"The scoring, I wasn't really focused on that this game," Wiseman said Sunday. "Really, just rebounding and defense is what I'm focused on because it's gonna help the team when I come back. So that's what I was focused on this game."

Wiseman will retake the floor for the Sea Dubs on Tuesday (7 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area), and the hope is that will be one of his last appearances in the G League before finally rejoining the Warriors in time for the NBA playoffs.

