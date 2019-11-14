Klay Thompson had priceless reaction to JaVale McGee's dunk during interview

For most of this season, if not all, Klay Thompson's highlights will be off the court.

As the Warriors star shooting guard recovers from a torn ACL, his big moments will come in the form of being left hanging by teammates, Japanese spa Instagrams and sideline interview moments.

Such was the case Wednesday during the Warriors' 120-94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. With the Dubs trailing by 21 midway through the fourth quarter, Thompson chatted with ESPN. Shortly into the interview, Thompson's old Warriors teammate and current Lakers center JaVale McGee threw down a dunk to swell the lead to 23, and Klay's reaction says it all.

JaVale dunked on the Warriors during Klay's interview 😂



"He's athletic. Good for JaVale." pic.twitter.com/hn4ki6A6ZO



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2019

The Warriors miss Thompson on both ends of the floor this season. While his silky shooting stroke would give them another dynamic offensive weapon, it's his defense that would give the Dubs an immeasurable boost.

Without Thompson, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors' defense has plummeted from one of the best units in the NBA to one of the league's worst. Wednesday night's loss was a prime example as LeBron James and the Lakers got whatever they wanted from the jump, feasting on the Warriors' shoddy defense.

Until he and Steph Curry can return to the court, Thompson will have just gave to grit his teeth and watch his young teammates go through some severe NBA growing pains.

