Klay Thompson had a funny response to Draymond Green's wistful story about the Warrior stars' journey together

Klay Thompson. Brandon Dill/AP Images

Draymond Green spoke about a recent team flight, during which the Warriors discussed the 10-year relationship between Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green.

Thompson was asked about the flight and shrugged it off, saying he was just trying to sleep.

The Warriors are one win away from a championship and adding to their three stars' legacies.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from a fourth championship in eight years, and Draymond Green is growing wistful over the journey.

While speaking to reporters in Boston on Wednesday, Green told a story about sitting on the team plane alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green said Warriors GM Bob Myers came over to the three of them and laughed about how the three stars still sit together and enjoy each other's company, even after 10 years together.

"Y'all don't understand, it's 10 years — like this does not happen, guys still sitting together at the same table," Green said. "He's like, guys [are] not even on the same team for 10 years, let alone still sitting there at the same table and enjoying each other's conversation and presence."

Curry has been with the Warriors since 2009. Thompson was drafted by the Warriors in 2011, and Green was a second-round pick in 2012. It's rare in today's NBA for a player to stay with a team for 10 years; it's even more of an anomaly that three core players would stick together with the same team and still have so much success.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been teammates for 10 years. John Hefti/AP Images

"I couldn't imagine sharing this journey with anyone else," Green said. "You know, we built this thing from the ground up, and when you build something from the ground up, that's your baby. And I think for us, we all appreciate each other, and we understand what each of us brings to the table. It stretches far past what we have accomplished on the basketball court. You're talking bonds, those bonds will last forever. We are linked and connected together forever."

Later on, Thompson was asked about Green's recollection of the conversation with Myers. Thompson remembered it slightly differently.

"Well, I don't know about that," Thompson said. "I owe Draymond some money in dominoes, so I don't want to see him too many times.

"That's funny. That happened like two days ago. I was half-asleep. Draymond and Bob were chatting their hearts away for six hours on a plane ride. I was just trying to get some sleep."

Thompson laughed as he got up and ended his press conference.

Curry was also asked about the plane ride. He said that there has been plenty of "comedy" between the three stars over the years, but added that he always appreciates Thompson's takes on events.

Though Curry and Thompson downplayed the conversation and declined to get nostalgic, the trio's relationship is undeniably special.

One NBA GM recently told Insider that Curry, Thompson, and Green are "one of the greatest trios in the history of sports."

"What they have is truly spectacular together," the GM said.

The Warriors' three stars can add to their legacy on Thursday with another championship. Green called it a way to celebrate their "10th anniversary."

"As special as it is, there's a way to cap this off: It's coming in with the right focus and intensity level tomorrow and being ready to try to close this thing out," he said.

