Klay Thompson’s great movie reference reply to boating through Bay Area storm

Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe.

Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.

"I could but that's just not ideal," Thompson said, to the delight of the reporters in the room. "I mean, have you seen 'A Perfect Storm'? It doesn't end well."

While the Warriors star does note that his boat can traverse the rough seas, he confirmed that it's just not the best thing to do at that moment.

"Not trying to do that but she is a beast. But yeah, it's just too bumpy," Thompson concluded.

For those that haven't seen "A Perfect Storm," the movie centers around a boat and its crew that goes out into the rough seas. The crew's trip doesn't end well for the boat and the people aboard.

Instead of splashing in the rough seas, Thompson will be sticking to splashing 3-pointers on the court, which should be a good sign for the Warriors' prospects of repeating as NBA champions.

Perhaps once the season is over, Warriors fans can expect to see Captain Klay on the high seas once again, hopefully with another trophy in hand.

