Klay Thompson going 'full Michael Jordan,' pledging allegiance to Steve Kerr

From here on out, Klay Thompson wants to play for Steve Kerr and only Steve Kerr.

After the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6, winning the NBA Finals for the fourth time in eight seasons, Thompson joined Draymond Green's podcast, where he essentially pledged his allegiance to Kerr when asked if he was going to finish out his career with Golden State.

"Man I did tell Steve Kerr at the NBA TV podium, I told him ,'You know, I'm going full Michael Jordan.' I'm aligning myself with Steve, I ain't playing for anybody else but Steve," Thompson said on "The Draymond Green Show." "That's the plan and it would be weird to be in another uni, so I'm just grateful to be up here and to be mentioned with the Lakers, Celtics and the Bulls. Now we're there."

Thompson is referencing the time that Michael Jordan threatened to retire if the iconic Chicago Bulls did not bring back longtime coach Phil Jackson after the 1997-98 season, the coach with whom Jordan won six championships.

If Kerr eventually coaches elsewhere, it sounds like Klay will follow him, if not retire altogether.

Fortunately for both parties, it doesn't appear that will be happening anytime soon.

