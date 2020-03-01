Klay Thompson goes through full shooting session before Warriors-Suns

Klay Thompson won't play this season, but that's not stopping him from getting up shots.

Prior to the Warriors' game against the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, Thompson went through a full shooting session with coaches on the court at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Warriors officially ruled Thompson out for the entire 2019-20 season on February 20. The All-Star shooting guard has been rehabbing from a surgically repaired torn left ACL.

Thompson has been itching to get back on the court and play in games, but with the Warriors in possession of the worst record in the NBA, it makes no sense to rush him back. If they were in the playoff race, that might have been a different discussion. But in this case, it was an easy decision for the team.

So, while we wait for Thompson's return at the beginning on the 2020-21 season, these videos of him shooting will have to satisfy our desire to see him play.

