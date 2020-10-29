Klay Thompson gives unique answer on what he misses most about playing

Klay gives unique answer on what he misses most about playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The three-time NBA champion is a hooper at his core, and it was not easy being away from the game all year.

What does he miss most about playing?

"Just the competition. It’s so fun," Klay recently told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. "There is nothing like playoff basketball. You miss that. You miss the journey of having a chance to win a championship. It’s the basketball I miss. The accolades will always be there."

The five-time All-Star then pivoted to something else that should bring smiles to members of Dub Nation everywhere.

"But what I miss most about it is the travel and seeing our fans on the road," Thompson said. "That has been pretty special the last nine years."

If you ever forget why Klay universally is beloved by Warriors fans, just remember this response. He boasts a perfect score when it comes to his approval rating for a reason.

Well, there are many reasons actually. And the clips below help explain why.

This was the exchange between Klay Thompson and Danny Green after Klay came back onto the floor to shoot the two free throws after already tearing his ACL pic.twitter.com/lMLeLVKZM0 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 17, 2019

This is INSANE! Klay argued with a Warriors trainer and tried to stay in the game. He then jogged back to the locker room, thinking he would get examined and then return to the court. The guy had a torn ACL! pic.twitter.com/5PbNaEF6tD — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 17, 2019

In case you forgot, the 30-year-old averaged 26.0 points over fives games vs. the Raptors, while shooting nearly 59 percent from deep.

"I was playing at the highest level I ever played at -- during the last Finals," he said back in May.

If the two-time All-NBA selection returns to that form during the 2020-21 season, Golden State should be in good position to contend for the championship.

