Klay Thompson gives hilarious response about incredible Game 6 numbers

NBC Sports Bay Area's own Brian Witt was the mastermind behind the appropriately named "Splash Brothers," referring to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and their ability to make it rain from deep.

And in Game 6 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Thompson held true to his nickname by drenching the court with a game-high 35 points -- including nine 3-pointers -- in the Warriors' 115-86 win over the Houston Rockets to send the Dubs to Game 7.

Thompson also hit an NBA-playoff record 11 3-pointers and scored 41 points in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City to keep the Warriors' season alive.

Could history repeat itself in Game 6 this year, at least for Klay? Well, maybe -- but for now Klay isn't thinking about that:

Klay was asked if we can expect another huge Game 6 from him



His response: "My man, I don't even know what I'm doing for dinner tonight." 😂 pic.twitter.com/2vz3e9bjE2



— Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 6, 2019

The five-time All-Star doesn't even know his post-workout plans for Thursday night, so who knows what is going to compute when Game 6 rolls around. Although I suggest chicken wings -- wings are always a good idea.

After missing Game 3 with a hamstring strain, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that the plan is for Thompson to return to The Finals in Game 4.

Despite Klay yearning to play, he was resigned to sitting on the bench in full uniform as the Warriors made the decision to keep him out.

We'll see him on the court Friday and by then, we hope to figure out what he chose for dinner.