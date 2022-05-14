Klay Thompson gets in Dillon Brooks' face after Flagrant foul on Steph Curry

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.

In Game 6 on Friday night at Chase Center, Brooks was given a Flagrant 1 penalty for shoving Steph Curry in the back.

Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant-1 for this shove in the back of Steph pic.twitter.com/X1Q2NC2R6t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 14, 2022

Klay Thompson immediately rushed to his fellow Splash Brother's defense, getting in Brooks' face after the play. Both players were assessed technical fouls for the confrontation.

Thompson and Brooks were the stars for their respective teams in the first half of Game 6, with Thompson scoring 17 and Brooks dropping in 18.

The Warriors lead the Grizzlies three-games-to-two in the best-of-seven series as they look to end Memphis' season. At halftime, Golden State holds a 53-51 lead.