Klay Thompson’s future is projecting to be away from the Warriors

Klay Thompson’s unrestricted free agency is drawing closer. The Golden State Warriors veteran is expected to draw interest from multiple teams around the NBA, including potential contenders such as the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently, there has been little movement in terms of contract negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors front office.

In a June 22 article, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater noted how talks between Thompson and the Warriors are “essentially frozen.” As such, the veteran sharpshooter could be gearing up to change teams for the first time in his Hall of Fame-worth career unless his contract situation with Golden State begins to change.

Klay Thompson isn’t currently mulling a shorter-than-desired offer from the Golden State Warriors,” Slater reported. “Despite a wide open negotiation window, there isn’t a one-year, two-year or three-year deal on the table. Because nothing is currently on the table, according to league sources. There’s been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives. Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before.”

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion. He has been integral to the Warriors success throughout his career. If he leaves the franchise it will be a major move away from the veteran core that has dominated the NBA for over a decade.

Nevertheless, the Warriors must do what’s best for the team. They missed the playoffs last season and will undoubtedly want to bounce back as a potential contender next season. If letting Thompson walk helps get them closer to a fifth championship in the Steph Curry era, then that is likely what they will do.

