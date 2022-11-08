Klay Thompson fouled Kevin Huerter on last shot vs. Warriors, NBA says

NBA verifies Klay fouled Huerter on final shot of Kings' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the second time in a week, the Kings were on the wrong end of a costly missed call by NBA officials.

In the Last Two Minute Report released Tuesday, the NBA confirmed that Klay Thompson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Huerter's last-second 3-point attempt in the Kings' 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.

"Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter's (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt," the report stated.

Had a foul been called on Thompson, Huerter, a 78.2 career free-throw shooter, would have gone to the line with a chance to send the game to overtime.

Huerter, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk pleaded with officials after the final buzzer sounded, to no avail.

Making matters worse for the Kings, the referees missed another crucial call down the stretch, too.

Trailing by one point with 18 seconds left, Sacramento pressured Golden State guard Steph Curry on an inbounds play. Curry dribbled and passed his way out of trouble before a foul was called on Monk with 9.9 seconds left.

Per the Last Two Minute Report, a traveling violation should have been called on Curry with 16.6 seconds left. That would have given the Kings the basketball and a chance at a game-winning shot.

Unfortunately, being proven right the day after a tough loss has been a trend for the Kings, who could be 5-4 instead of 3-6 with better fortune this season.

In a 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 2, Tyler Herro broke a late tie on a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. The next day, the NBA revealed a traveling violation should have been called on Herro before the shot.

"It's tough being a Sacramento King, I think, because Kevin got fouled," Brown told reporters Monday night. "I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. And a guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, it's foul. A guy takes six steps or three or four steps, it's a travel.

Story continues

"And we just want an opportunity to win in overtime. But just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul. He said, no. It's clearly a foul. And again, like I said, I feel bad because our guys fought and they didn't get an opportunity in overtime."

Just like the loss in Miami, there's no guarantee the Kings would have gone into overtime Monday and beat the defending NBA champion Warriors. But all Brown and Co. want is to be given a fair chance to do so.