Klay Thompson forcefully expresses confidence in Jordan Poole after loss

Klay forcefully expresses confidence in JP after Dubs loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson, much like Steve Kerr before him, wasn't in a great mood when he sat down at the podium after the Warriors' tough 99-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The last question to Thompson, about his confidence in Jordan Poole's ability to bounce back after another late-game turnover, irked the 33-year-old Warriors star.

"That right there," Thompson said, pointing at the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship logo on the backdrop behind him. "That's all. He was a huge part of that. People tend to forget that. That right there."

Poole had a game-high 27 points in the loss to the Timberwolves, but in the closing seconds of the contest, when the Warriors had a chance to tie or take the lead, the 23-year-old attempted to get the ball back to Steph Curry.

Instead, a miscommunication led to a bounce pass that went out of bounds with 4.4 seconds remaining, essentially ending Golden State's chances of winning.

Poole throws the ball away trying to get the ball to Curry with 4.4 left pic.twitter.com/lkMJl2oMxu — dave (@nbadaves) March 27, 2023

Poole entered Sunday's game averaging 3.1 turnovers per game this season (only second to Curry's 3.3) and the fourth-year guard had three more against the Timberwolves, with his last being the most costly.

Poole was a big part of the Warriors' championship run last season and the front office rewarded him with a massive contract extension right before this season started.

He hasn't played up to last season's standards, but Thompson, Kerr and the rest of the team know they can't get to where they want to go without Poole.

