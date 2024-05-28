Klay Thompson floated as potential free agency target for Thunder

Klay Thompson is entering free agency this summer. The four-time NBA champion has yet to sign a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors and will likely field multiple contract offers from around the NBA. According to ESPN’s Chris Herring, the Oklahoma City Thunder should consider testing the waters to acquire the veteran sharpshooter.

Herring believes that Thompson would give Mark Daigneault another dimension. His presence in the rotation would ensure teams don’t help off of Josh Giddey as frequently while also thinking twice before blitzing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the pick-and-roll.

“Even if he was a hair under 39% from 3 this past season, the 34-year-old still canned 268 triples,” Herring reasoned. “…Gilgeous-Alexander was already throwing kickout passes a longer average distance than anyone outside of Luka Doncic, per Second Spectrum, because of how much space he had to work with. (Oklahoma City also uses its guards to screen off the ball in a way that’s similar to what Golden State does.) Thompson would amplify all that.”

Thompson is rumored to have interest from the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Thunder could offer the veteran a legitimate role on a contending team in the West.

His sharpshooting could be the missing piece in Oklahoma’s rotation, providing a level of spacing that was missing throughout the season.

Of course, tempting Thompson away from the Warriors won’t be easy. They’re still favored to re-sign him during the summer and continue working with their veteran core.

Nevertheless, the Thunder should certainly kick the tires on potentially poaching him away from the Bay Area. Not only would they be improving their rotation, they would be weakening a conference rival.

