Klay Thompson’s father: Warriors guard probably won’t sign extension this year

Klay Thompson has reportedly discussed signing a contract extension with the Warriors.

That Thompson wants to stay with Golden State isn’t groundbreaking. He has said so numerous times, even noting he might take a discount.

But an extension would mean a MASSIVE discount. His max on an extension will be $102,083,386 over five years (eligible starting July 1). If he lets his current contract expire then re-signs in 2019 free agency, his max projects to be about $188 million over five years.

Thompson’s father, former Lakers player Mychal Thompson, on 95.7 The Game, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Klay definitely wants to play his whole career in Golden State and the Bay Area — there’s no question about that,” Mychal explained. “He loves it up there … loves the fans. “But let’s just say that negotiations will probably continue in the summer of ’19.”

Thompson could still sign an extension through June 30, 2019. But, at that point, the main point of an extension – security for both sides – would be nearly irrelevant. Free agency would be only a few weeks away. Why not just sign a new contract then?

If Thompson wants to give Golden State’s owners a discount – no salary-cap rules will break up the Warriors’ core if they’re willing to pay the resulting luxury tax – he can do so in 2019 free agency. Waiting until then would allow Thompson to change his mind or at least find a higher compromise number.

At least one Thompson seems to see the value in delaying, even it’s certain the guard will return to Golden State.