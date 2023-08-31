Klay Thompson’s father shares bold expectation for upcoming season

Klay Thompson is gearing up for his second full season since returning from two serious injuries. The sharpshooting guard hasn’t been named to an All-Star team since 2019. However, last season, Thompson began to rediscover his shooting touch and flashed his previous upside on the defensive end.

In a recent interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Mychal Thompson revealed that he expects his son to return to a ‘high All-Star level’ in the upcoming season. However, Thompson Sr. did note that being selected as an All-Star would be difficult due to all the talent in a loaded Western Conference.

“He’ll be back hungrier than ever,” Thompson said. “He’s two years removed from his serious injuries. He’s been working out like crazy. He looks good, lean and ready to go. I expect him to be at a high All-Star level again. It’s possible. But the West is so loaded with guards. You’re going to have to be hooping out of your mind because all of these guards in the West could make the All-Star team.”

Thompson ended the 2022-23 season with averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from deep. If Thompson can sustain that level of production while taking another step to his former production level on the defensive end, he will certainly put himself in contention for his sixth All-Star selection.

Of course, if the Warriors win another championship, but Thompson doesn’t make the All-Star team, he probably wouldn’t be too upset.

