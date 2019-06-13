Klay Thompson explains why Kevin Durant isn't a Splash Brothers member originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson form the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history, but Kevin Durant -- now done for the postseason with a ruptured Achilles -- will finish the NBA playoffs as the only player in league history to average 30 points per game on at least 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kevin Durant finished the playoffs as the only player in NBA history to average 30 PPG on 50-40-90 shooting in a single postseason (min. 5 games). pic.twitter.com/GoDw8a3MbG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2019

While Durant was undergoing surgery Wednesday, the Splash Brothers were answering questions from the media following the last practice ever at Oracle Arena. Given Durant's prolific shooting numbers, has there been any thought of expanding the nickname to include a third Splash Brother?

Thompson was asked exactly that.



Klay and Steph were asked if Kevin Durant is now a Splash Brother:



Klay: "He's above and beyond a Splash Brother at this point."



— Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 12, 2019

Story continues

"Me and Steph, we could practice as many jump shots as we want, we still can't rise up and shoot over any man on this earth," Thompson elaborated. "So I don't think we need to include him in the Splash Bros. to validate his talent and his skill because it's pretty obvious to the human eye how great of an athlete he is."

Now that's how you pick up a teammate while he's down. Durant can't be a Splash Brother because he's too unstoppable. Very smooth, Klay.

[RELATED: Raptors know stopping Splash Brothers essential in Finals]

Curry, though, wasn't falling for Thompson's explanation.

"Klay's just stingy," Curry interjected amid plenty of laughter. "He just wants that nickname for ourselves. He's not going to be giving it out to anybody."

Stingy or not, neither Curry nor Thompson gets to decide who is a Splash Brother. That ability falls solely on the creator of the moniker.

Gee, I wonder who that could be?