Klay Thompson dunks on Steven Adams, asks teammates hilarious question

Klay Thompson was fantastic in the Warriors' 110-88 win in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

He racked up 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block and was the main reason Russell Westbrook shot an abysmal 2-for-16 from the field.

Most importantly, he delivered a fantastic in-game quote to Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook.

So here's what happened:

Early in the third quarter, Klay Thompson cut towards the basket, received the pass from Andre Iguodala and proceeded to do this:

Klay Thompson just kinda dunked on Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/iE2bn38Yvk — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 17, 2019

And soon thereafter, he had a question that he wanted answered:

Klay Thompson dunks on Adams, waits until the next whistle, wanders over to the Warriors bench and asks Cook/Bell: "Is that a body?" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2019

This is scientifc proof, yet again, that Klay is hands down one of the funniest players in the NBA.

The five-time All-Star has become a dunking machine this season, as he already has 22 through Golden State's first 68 games. Here are Klay's dunk totals in prior seasons:

-2017-18 = 11

-2016-17 = 5

-2015-16 = 14

-2014-15 = 21

-2013-14 = 11

-2012-13 = 15

-2011-12 = 12















What the heck happened in 2016-17?

No wonder Zaza Pachulia challenged him last year...

