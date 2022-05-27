Klay Thompson drops epic shimmy after 3-pointer in Warriors-Mavericks Game 5

Red-hot Klay drops epic shimmy after fourth Game 5 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson wasn't messing around the first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors' shooting guard came out on fire, nailing four of his first seven 3-point attempts.

After his fourth 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 45-32 lead, Thompson did an incredible shimmy as the Mavericks were forced to call a timeout.

KLAY REALLY JUST HIT A SHIMMY ðŸ˜‚pic.twitter.com/8KKkCNIWSW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

Usually, it's Steph Curry doing the the celebratory shimmy, but in this case, his Splash Brother got in on the act.

Thompson and the Warriors are looking to punch a ticket to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons.

After missing 31 months with two major lower leg injuries, Thompson is understandably excited to be back on the big stage. If the Warriors can close out the Mavericks in Game 5, the three-time NBA champion can shimmy all night long.