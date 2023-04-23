Klay Thompson drains buzzer-beater to cap Warriors' Game 4 third-quarter surge

Klay drains buzzer-beater to cap Dubs' massive third quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' third-quarter surge against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday ended with a bang, courtesy of Klay Thompson.

The Splash Bro drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Chase Center into a frenzy and gave Golden State a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series.

The Warriors' championship-caliber ball movement was on display, and Thompson's prolific behind-the-arc shooting put momentum on Golden State's side as it looks to even the series at two games apiece.

Through his first 30 minutes of action Sunday, Thompson tallied 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, going 3 for 7 from deep. He helped contribute to the Warriors' 37-point third quarter, which gave them the lead after trailing Sacramento 69-65 at the half.