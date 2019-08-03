Klay Thompson doubts he'll return from ACL injury before All-Star break

No one knows when Klay Thompson will step on the court for the Warriors again.

Not even the Golden State star.

In an interview with ESPN's Cari Champion, Thompson wouldn't put a timeframe on his return.

"I don't want to rush it because I want to play until I'm 38, 39, 40 years old," Thompson said. "That's my plan, especially with the way I can shoot the ball. I'd love to see the floor this season. Don't know when that is. I doubt it's before the All-Star break. But at some point, it will be a goal of mine."

Klay Thompson doesn't think he'll be back before the ASB. pic.twitter.com/Op64BW2kGy — Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 2, 2019

Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13 and underwent surgery on July 2.

The 2019-20 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 in Chicago. The All-Star break would be at the 7 1/2-month mark since Thompson's surgery.

"I know the ACL is a 10-to-12 month injury but if I keep working hard, hopefully I'll be on the front end of that," Thompson said.

Ten months would put Thompson's return at some point in April and 12 months would obviously keep him out for the entire 2019-20 season.

The Warriors and their fans are hoping Thompson can return in late February or early March, giving him enough time to get into game-shape before the playoffs start.

