Klay Thompson doesn’t want an ‘expiration date’ on his career

Klay Thompson is heading into unrestricted free agency. His future with the Golden State Warriors has been a primary talking point throughout the season. At 34 years old, his upcoming contract could potentially be the last one of his career.

On Tuesday (April 16), Thompson went scoreless as the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament, which added further confusion around his future with the team. When speaking to the media on Wednesday (April 17), Thompson noted that he doesn’t want to put an expiration date on his career by committing to playing a pre-defined number of seasons.

“I don’t know,” Thompson said. “When that time comes. I’m not trying to put an expiration date on my career. Just go by feel.”

The Orlando Magic are reportedly interested in adding Thompson to their roster this summer. Joe Lacob has also discussed his desire to duck under the tax apron. As such, there are some members of the fanbase and the media that believe the veteran shooter could be a potential casualty of a roster re-alignment this summer.

Klay doesn't know how much longer he wants to play and doesn't want to put an "expiration date" on his career pic.twitter.com/sjhOl9LUdT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

Thompson’s future will undoubtedly be among the top priorities for the Warriors front office. We will likely know what is next for him shortly after the free agency period begins. Until then, there will be an endless swirl of speculation.

As a genuine legend for the franchise, it’s likely he has the opportunity to continue his career in the Bay Area, assuming he’s willing to work with the team in terms of contract negotiations.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire