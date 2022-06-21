Klay Thompson does great Michael Jackson dance at Warriors championship parade

Klay does amazing Michael Jackson dance at championship parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson is a man of many talents.

The four-time NBA champion turned professional dancer clearly had the time of his life at the Warriors championship parade on Monday.

Thompson hopped off the bus to better engage with fans and Dub Nation was absolutely loving it.

He even stopped to take a dance break as he channeled his inner Michael Jackson.

Setting down his drink and the Larry O'Brien trophy, Thompson busted out his deadly dance moves.

It's Thompson's fourth time celebrating during a championship parade, but the Splash Bro still is full of surprises.

And as the NBA offseason officially is underway, Dancing with the Stars just might be giving him a call.

