Was Klay Thompson disrespected this season?

Klay Thompson had a challenging season with the Golden State Warriors. He struggled with his shot to begin the season, and also found himself coming off the bench for a stretch, too. Furthermore, he played the entire season without a contract extension in place, which led to his future being discussed ad nauseam in the media.

In the latest episode of the “Gils Arena” podcast, former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin discuss Thompson’s impending unrestricted free agency. During the show, they also question whether Thompson being moved to the Warriors bench was disrespectful when factoring in what he’s given to the roster throughout his career.

Nevertheless, it was Thompson’s run with the second unit that helped he rediscover his usual level of play. Still, as he ages and his body slows down, Thompson may find himself coming off the bench more frequently.

You can watch Arenas’ and Martin’s full take on Thompson’s season with the Warriors by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire