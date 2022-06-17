FOLLOW LIVE:

Klay Thompson Describes Warriors' NBA Title With Quaint Old-Time Phrase And Fans Love It

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
In this article:
Klay Thompson’s reaction to his Golden State Warriors winning the NBA championship Thursday was sweet, delicious and an exclamation from way back in the day.

“Holy cannoli,” the guard said after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the team’s fourth title in eight years.

Thompson, who overcame a torn ACL and Achilles tendon to get to this moment, had an off-shooting night in scoring 12 points. But he averaged 17 points for the series.

And he scored major points for his old-timey reaction.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

