Klay Thompson defied Bob Myers' initial orders after tearing his ACL

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

With just under 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors guard Klay Thompson injured his left knee.

He started to make his way back to the Golden State locker room, but as you all remember ... the machine returned to the court.

"Somebody went out and grabbed us in the tunnel and said, 'If he doesn't shoot these free throws, he can't come back,' Warriors GM Bob Myers explained Thursday on 95.7 The Game. "And Klay didn't even wait for an answer. He just walked back on the court.

"And I grabbed him and I said, 'Listen, man. If you're gonna shoot these free throws...' -- because we didn't know what it was at that time, we had no idea, he hadn't been examined -- and I said, 'We don't know what this is, shoot the free throws, don't move. Just shoot the free throws and stay there.'

"[Klay said] 'OK, all right. I got it.' [He] shoots the free throws and starts running back (laughter). I said, 'What are you doing?' Maybe that's my own fault for trusting.

"But that's the competitor in the guy."

Klay made the first free throw and started to run back on defense (with a limp) after making the second free throw (which gave him 30 points on the night).

Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins committed a foul and Klay finally went to the locker room:

The five-time All-Star left Oracle Arena during the fourth quarter to get an MRI, which confirmed a torn ACL.

It's possible that Klay misses all of next season, but Dubs forward Andre Iguodala doesn't think that will happen:

The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, and then the road to recovery begins.

