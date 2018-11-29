Will Klay Thompson crack another cold beer after a Warriors win in Toronto? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Every Throwback Thursday is better when Klay Thompson is involved.

Sure, there's been plenty of stories on China Klay, and this past offseason, Qatar Klay. Let's be real, though: Nothing beats Coors Light Klay.

A little over two years ago, Thompson gave us one of the best postgame moments ever. After a 127-121 win over the Raptors in Toronto, in which he scored 15 points and was cold from beyond the arc, the Warriors' shooting guard needed one thing -- an ice-cold beer.

That time Klay enjoyed a cold one mid-interview after beating the Raptors in Toronto #TBT



[via instagram/xsz_in_to] pic.twitter.com/AoNAg8pWdq



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 29, 2018

The next game, he scored 28 points in a win over the Celtics.

As the Warriors play the Raptors two years later in Toronto in what could be a NBA Finals preview, will Klay crack another cold one after a win for the Dubs? With Steph Curry and Draymond Green out, they'll certainly need a big game out of the sharp shooter, and there's only way to celebrate north of the border.

So, here's to Coors Light Klay. May he return tonight.