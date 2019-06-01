Klay Thompson 'couldn't imagine playing' with PG other than Steph Curry originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you watched the NBA Finals press conferences on Saturday morning, you know that there was an awkward line of questioning from a reporter to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The ESPN Brazil reporter wanted to know about the relationship between the two sharpshooters, and how they feel about the Splash Brothers nickname (h/t to the creator, our very own Brian Witt).

While both Curry and Thompson, who have been teammates for eight seasons, gave standard answers, one interesting nugget did come from the Klay, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"He's been a great teammate for eight years," Thompson told reporters. "Even a better friend. You root for guys like Steph because he doesn't take any shortcuts. He works extremely hard. He's a family man. He's just a prime example of what you want your leader to be. A huge ambassador to the community. Hopefully we can go down as one of the greater backcourts to ever play.

"And obviously it's been a very beneficial partnership for both of us. I couldn't imagine playing with any other point guard because we have such a great chemistry. We know each other's favorite spots, where we want the ball. I'm just thankful to share the backcourt with him because he's such a selfless, amazing competitor and teammate."

"He's such a selfless, amazing competitor and teammate."



Klay Thompson discusses the special bond he shares with Stephen Curry#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Vetb3UgVEM



— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2019

Thompson has a big choice to make this summer. Does he stay with the only franchise he's ever known, or sign elsewhere in free agency?

If he chooses to leave the Warriors, Thompson will have to start from scratch with a new point guard, one likely not as good as Curry.

From all accounts, it sounds like Thompson will stay with the Warriors if they make him the max contract offer when free agency begins on June 30.

And based on his latest comments, Klay can't envision playing with another point guard.

So, he's for sure staying with the Warriors, right?

We'll find out in a month.