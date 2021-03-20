Klay Thompson’s corner three looks as smooth as ever

It’s a “no-jump jumper,” but it still looks smooth.

Klay Thompson posted this to Instagram on Friday.

Thompson is out for the season recovering from a torn ACL. Although his recovery is progressing well — he is out of the walking boot and rehabbing by swimming in the San Francisco Bay — he will not be rushed back by the Warriors (and they will thwart his instinct to push and get back this season). This is the only shooting we will see Thompson do for a while.

But it looks good.

Here's the latest on the Warriors

