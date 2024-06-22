Klay Thompson contract talks with Warriors reportedly "frozen," his exit from Golden State appears likely

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

It will be weird to see Klay Thompson in another uniform next season, but that seems increasingly likely.

On the heels of reports that Orlando is only offering Thompson two years comes news that's more than is on the table right now from Golden State — there is no offer, reports Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Despite a wide open negotiation window, there isn't a one-year, two-year or three-year deal on the table. Because nothing is currently on the table, according to league sources. There's been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives.

Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson's exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors' front office are trying to accomplish two things at once: upgrade the roster with another shot creator who can play with Stephen Curry (Thompson is not that guy anymore) while getting the team under the onerous second apron of the luxury tax. That could mean getting Chris Paul to opt into his deal and using that plus picks (and maybe Moses Moody) to make a trade at the draft.

Thompson may only fit into those plans if he is willing to give the Warriors a hometown discount, which seems unlikely or an extension would already be signed.

Slater's report echoes earlier ones that Thompson and the Magic are also not close to a deal. The 76ers have cap space and a need for shooting, but Thompson is not on top of their list. While Thompson has value — he averaged 17.9 points a game shooting 38.7% from 3 last season — he is not the shooter, defender or shot creator he was pre-injuries. Thompson may not have the market he was expecting.

That could leave Thompson with a couple of choices: He could take a longer deal and maybe a larger role with a team not as close to competing for a ring, or he could return to the Warriors on a discount.

There's a week for this to play out, and then we hit free agency. This can go a lot of different directions, but it looks like Thompson unfollowing the Warriors on social media was a sign.