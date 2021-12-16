Klay Thompson congratulates Steph Curry on NBA 3-point record

'Winter is coming': Klay posts tribute to Steph after record night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Many players throughout the NBA have congratulated Warriors superstar Steph Curry on breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

By hitting two 3s in the first quarter of the Warriors' 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, Curry wasted no time breaking the record. Throughout the rest of the night, congratulatory messages were posted by players throughout the NBA and sports world.

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson congratulated Steph on Wednesday evening.

Congrats from one Splash Bro to the other



Thompson, the other half of arguably the greatest shooting duo of all time, knows a thing or two about 3-point shooting. Owning both the single-game 3-point record (14) and the record for most 3s in a 5-game series (28), Thompson and Curry are each prolific from beyond the arc.

Having missed the previous two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries, Thompson is ever-so-close to making his return to the court and joining Curry as one of the league's elite shooters.

When he does return, which could happen in the next week or two, Thompson will certainly be ready to give his teammate a run for his money.

