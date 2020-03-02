Klay Thompson confidently says Warriors dynasty 'ain't over' quite yet

Every great dynasty takes a break. Klay Thompson wants to make one thing clear, though: The Warriors aren't done.

"Y'all are the best fans in the world, go Dubs. Dynasty ain't over," Thompson said Sunday at the Warriors Shop as he promoted his latest shoe.

The Warriors' injured shooting guard recently dropped his latest signature shoe, the Anta KT5 Rocco, which was inspired by his dog. Rocco, of course, soaked up the day.

Klay signing shoes while Rocco chills in his throne 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8UBpPOgfc3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2020

Golden State surely has missed Thompson this season. He is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time. The sharpshooter is rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained in the NBA Finals last season.

And though Thompson will not play this season, he looked like himself Saturday before the Warriors played the Suns in Phoenix.

As the Warriors' dynasty and their five-time All-Star take a break this season, they both seem primed for a serious comeback in the near future.

