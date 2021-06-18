Klay Thompson reiterates Warriors' lofty 2022 NBA title goal

Klay on Warriors winning 2022 NBA title: 'That's the plan' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson took to the seas on Friday in his boat and doubled down on what his team goal for the Warriors is when he hopefully returns to the floor after two full seasons away due to injury.

#CaptainKlay is on his boat saying the Dubs will be champs next season and giving an update on his return



[via @klaythompson] pic.twitter.com/pQI3k88Fbg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 18, 2021

"That's the plan, 2022 NBA champs. Man, I miss hooping, I meant that when I said there's nothing like the Finals. You got media from all over the world, it's the center of the basketball universe," Thompson said on Instagram Live before returning to sing along with his music.

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL in the NBA Finals in June of 2019, and missed the 2020-21 season after an Achilles tear in November of 2020. As you can hear in the Warriors star's voice, Klay is itching to get back on the court for a live game.

The Warriors had one of the NBA's worst records in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, as Steph Curry also missed all but five games with a hand injury.

With Curry back in 2020-21, the Warriors battled their way into the play-in tournament, but lost both games and just missed out on a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Thompson and the Warriors made the Finals in each of the last five seasons Thompson has been healthy enough to play, so it's understandable he would have a desire to make it back to the pinnacle of the sport when he's back on the floor.

The 31-year-old hopes to be ready by the early part of next season, and Warriors fans can't wait to see Thompson finally make his long-awaited Chase Center debut.

If Klay and the Warriors achieve their goals, we also could be seeing the first championship trophy being raised inside the team's arena.

