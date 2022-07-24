Klay Thompson chugs beer at Dodgers-Giants game while watching brother Trayce

Klay chugs beer while watching Trayce at Dodgers-Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson found a way to cool off during the heated series finale between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

The Warriors star chugged a beer while watching his brother and Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson on a hot summer day in SoCal.

“This LA heat is no joke,” Thompson said as he lifted up his beer and chugged it in an Instagram video posted to his story. “Champs baby!”

Klay has a lot to cheer for, as his brother has been increasingly clutch throughout the four-game series between the longtime rivals. In the seventh inning, Trayce doubled in a run and an excited Klay celebrated by jumping up and down and high fiving everyone close by.

Klay also had fun with a fellow beloved Bay Area athlete as he admired Giants outfielder Joc Pederson's flow.

Klay is a big fan of Joc's hair



[via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/xSgJQKgcib — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 24, 2022

After winning his fourth championship in eight seasons, Klay definitely deserves to have a little fun in the offseason. And it's clear he's doing just that.

