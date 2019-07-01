Klay Thompson celebrates new Warriors contract with hilarious Instagram originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It never was in doubt, but now it's official: Klay Thompson is staying with the Warriors.

The All-Star shooting guard agreed to sign a five-year, $190 million max contract to stay in the Bay on Monday, helping lessen the blow of Kevin Durant's departure to the Brooklyn Nets.

After Thompson and his agent ironed out all the details with the Warriors, the three-time NBA champion celebrated his decision to stay with the Dubs by posting a perfect Instagram.

Classic Klay.

Along with agreeing to re-sign Thompson -- who will be out until at least February as he rehabs from a torn ACL -- the Warriors also reportedly acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade that sent Durant to the Nets.

Thompson will have a few new running mates when he returns to the court, but he's happy to call the Bay home for five more seasons.