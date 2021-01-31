Klay Thompson calls Steph Curry's 3-pointer in Warriors TV broadcast

Klay calls Steph's 3 just before he hits it in Warriors broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They might not physically be playing on the court together, but rest assured. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry still have their iconic Splash Brothers chemistry.

Thompson joined the Warriors broadcast in the third quarter on NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday and when Curry found himself open at the arc after a fast break, Thompson knew exactly what was about to happen.

"Oh my goodness," he said. "Steph makes this."

"Steph makes this"



Reporter Klay called this one from his Splash Brother pic.twitter.com/wdmJU9fqOQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Indeed he did.

Draymond Green secured a defensive rebound and lobbed the ball downcourt to a wide-open Curry. Curry's three-ball put the Warriors up 71-47 over the Detroit Pistons with a little over eight minutes remaining in the quarter.

But no Warrior knows third quarter success like Thompson. Who could forget his iconic 37-point performance in 2015?

Seeing his fellow Splash Brother shine on the court seemed to motivate Thompson. Although he will miss the season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, he's already manifesting his return -- and is ready to repeat some of his previous performances.

Reporter Klay already thinking about hitting 14 3's in a game pic.twitter.com/Tgr3r9SuLD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Obviously, there's no replacing Curry and Thompson on the same floor together. But having Thompson calling Curry's success is the next best thing.