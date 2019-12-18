Klay Thompson calls Steph Curry on FaceTime to end kids' toy drive

Warriors guard Klay Thompson did something very special Tuesday in Oakland.

Through his family foundation, Klay hosted a toy drive at Burkhalter Elementary school.

The five-time NBA All-Star ended the event by creating an additional moment the kids never will forget. When asked if Steph Curry was going to stop by, Klay pulled out his cell phone:

It's very simple -- when Klay calls you on FaceTime, you answer. The two-time NBA MVP knows the rule and followed them.

The Warriors are so fortunate to have these two stars as part of the organization.

Quick tangent -- basketball really, really, really misses Steph and Klay right now.

