Klay Thompson calls Steph Curry on FaceTime to end kids' toy drive

Warriors guard Klay Thompson did something very special Tuesday in Oakland.
Through his family foundation, Klay hosted a toy drive at Burkhalter Elementary school.
The five-time NBA All-Star ended the event by creating an additional moment the kids never will forget. When asked if Steph Curry was going to stop by, Klay pulled out his cell phone:
We ended the toy drive with a Q & A. "Is steph curry coming ?" . Thank god big bro picked up the FaceTime it woulda been anarchy up in assembly hall 😤🙃🤣🤣 #lifeintheshadows #itsrealniceactually #foundapalmtree #namedherdynasty
It's very simple -- when Klay calls you on FaceTime, you answer. The two-time NBA MVP knows the rule and followed them.
The Warriors are so fortunate to have these two stars as part of the organization.
I used to drive by Burkhalter Elementary every game day on the way to oracle . The least I could do, is give my time back to the youth who inspire me so much !! @thompsonfamilyfoundation
Quick tangent -- basketball really, really, really misses Steph and Klay right now.
