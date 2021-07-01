Klay Thompson brings James Wiseman on boat, teaching him the ropes

Klay brings Wiseman on boat, teaching the rook the ropes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took roughly a month, but Klay Thompson got James Wiseman on his boat.

Klay is on his boat with Wiseman showing the rook life on the water 😂



"Got rook on the boat with me," Thompson said. "He don't know a damn thing, but I'm teaching him the ropes and what it's like to be a straight captain, baby."

"Yes sir," Wiseman could be heard saying in response.

The injured Warriors shooting guard and the 2020 No. 2 overall pick were sailing out on the Bay on Thursday.

On June 5, Thompson was on his boat and doing an Instagram Live session when Wiseman chimed in with a comment. When Thompson saw the comment, he asked for the rookie to get on the boat.

"Where you at, Wise?!" Thompson said. "You should be on the boat being my deck hand, rookie! Come on, rook, get out here!"

The duo has yet to play together as Thompson missed the entire 2020-21 NBA season while rehabbing a surgically repaired torn right Achilles. He missed the previous season due to a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Wiseman dealt with his own injury issues during his first NBA season, missing the final month with a torn right meniscus.

While the 20-year-old center has been the subject of widespread trade speculation as the Warriors try to build a roster that can get them back to the NBA Finals, it might be a good sign for Wiseman that Thompson took the time to bring him out on the boat (or it could mean nothing at all).

