Klay Thompson brings James Wiseman on boat, teaching him the ropes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Klay brings Wiseman on boat, teaching the rook the ropes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took roughly a month, but Klay Thompson got James Wiseman on his boat.

"Got rook on the boat with me," Thompson said. "He don't know a damn thing, but I'm teaching him the ropes and what it's like to be a straight captain, baby."

"Yes sir," Wiseman could be heard saying in response.

The injured Warriors shooting guard and the 2020 No. 2 overall pick were sailing out on the Bay on Thursday.

On June 5, Thompson was on his boat and doing an Instagram Live session when Wiseman chimed in with a comment. When Thompson saw the comment, he asked for the rookie to get on the boat.

"Where you at, Wise?!" Thompson said. "You should be on the boat being my deck hand, rookie! Come on, rook, get out here!"

The duo has yet to play together as Thompson missed the entire 2020-21 NBA season while rehabbing a surgically repaired torn right Achilles. He missed the previous season due to a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

RELATED: Myers expects Klay to return more likely in December

Wiseman dealt with his own injury issues during his first NBA season, missing the final month with a torn right meniscus.

While the 20-year-old center has been the subject of widespread trade speculation as the Warriors try to build a roster that can get them back to the NBA Finals, it might be a good sign for Wiseman that Thompson took the time to bring him out on the boat (or it could mean nothing at all).

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Clippers await Leonard's decision on contract option

    LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers' season began in an empty arena with cardboard cutouts, COVID-19 tests, and protocols for everything. It ended with the team reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, even without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard. A masked Leonard watched from the bench as the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games on Wednesday night.

  • NBA rumors: Lloyd Pierce joining Pacers, not Warriors' coaching staff

    Lloyd Pierce will not be hired by Golden State after all.

  • Warriors target James Bouknight appealing, but Chad Ford also skeptical

    Draft analyst Chad Ford provided his commentary on James Bouknight ...

  • Why Warriors should explore James Wiseman trade, per Brian Scalibrine

    Brian Scalabrine explained his rationale for why Golden State should look to make a move.

  • Ex-Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce joining Rick Carlisle's staff with the Pacers

    Lloyd Pierce was fired by the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season.

  • NBA Rumors: Lakers, Clippers could pursue Kemba Walker

    ESPN's Zach Lowe says he expects former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to be pursued by the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers this offseason.

  • Nico Mannion leads Italy to win over Puerto Rico in Olympic qualifier

    Mannion tied a team-high with 21 points to send Italy to the semifinal in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

  • Giannis ruled out for Game 5

    The GameTime crew talks about who needs to step up for the Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for Game 5 with a left knee hyperextension.

  • Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, Hawks’ Trae Young both out for Game 5

    Which role player will step up with the star player out?

  • 9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports

    If you're the type of sun seeker who can't sit still in a beach chair all day, these activities will keep you going and help you make the most of your destination.

  • NBA playoffs: Trae Young out again for Game 5, hopes to return for Game 6

    The Hawks will miss Trae Young for a second straight game.

  • Devin Booker: 'This is nice, but we're chasing Larry for sure'

    The Suns' Devin Booker speaks after beating the Clippers in Game 6 in LA heading to The Finals.

  • 2021 NBA Draft prospects whose stock is falling after the combine

    These prospects didn't come out of the combine looking as great as they would've hoped.

  • Knicks ready to trade for Damian Lillard? Nets tension with Kyrie Irving | The Putback with Ian Begley

    In this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Matt Sullivan, author of Can't Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets superstars of tomorrow. The guys take a deep dive into the tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets front office, the Nets secret national anthem protests, and the call between Wayne Pratt (KD’s father), Steve Mills, and Scott Perry in the leadup to 2019 free agency. Ian also gives his latest report on the Damian Lillard-Knicks saga and is joined by skills trainer Shawn Farmer to dissect the deadliness of Immanuel Quickley's floater. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Peek into Volvo’s EV Future with Its Concept Recharge

    The automaker says removing the engine allows its designers to evolve a car’s proportions and improve aerodynamic efficiency.

  • Hawaii to Waive Testing Requirements for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

    Starting July 8, all travelers were vaccinated in the United States will be allowed to upload their vaccination card to Hawaii's Safe Travels Program in lieu of the previously-required COVID-19 PCR test.

  • Jonathan Toews explains absence, plans to play next season

    Toews explains what kept him away from the team this past season.

  • Of 10 new COVID cases in Singapore, 4 are local and linked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (1 July) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,589.

  • Williams, Paul emotional after Phoenix reaches NBA Finals

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Monty Williams wasn't named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental - a trip to the NBA Finals. While Chris Paul was emotional Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate.

  • Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dogs Just Danced to BTS and We’re Obsessed

    A seven-member group of Spot robots is taking on BTS with a short dance performance of the K-pop supergroup's 2020 song, “IONIQ: I’m On It.” Behind the video: The dance routine, cleverly titled “Spot’s On It,” celebrates Hyundai’s controlling acquisition of engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics, which was completed on June 21 at a value of $1.1 billion. Founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston Dynamics has become a pioneer in robotics.