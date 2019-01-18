Klay Thompson is bringing Rocco to LA, so nothing can go wrong, right? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors are about to spend four days in Los Angeles with two off days in between games against the Clippers and Lakers. What possibly could go wrong?

In an attempt to keep the shenanigans to a minimum, the Warriors are bringing Klay Thompson's dog, Rocco, along for the trip.

OK, maybe Rocco won't keep all of the Warriors out of trouble in LA, but it's still pretty cool that the pooch is tagging along.

Rocco aside, the Warriors should have a heightened focus on this trip. DeMarcus Cousins will make his long-awaited debut Friday night against the Clippers, and it will be crucial to seamlessly integrate him into the rotation. On Monday, they play the LeBron-less Lakers in a game they should easily win.

Keep 'em in line, Rocco.