Klay Thompson breaks silence after Achilles injury with Instagram post

Klay breaks silence after Achilles tear with heartfelt IG post

It's been over a month since Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles during a pickup game in Southern California, and yet, Dub Nation has yet to hear from the Splash Brother.

But Thompson broke his silence a short time before the Warriors were set to open the 2020-21 NBA season against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

The five-time NBA All-Star posted a long, heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday, promising to return to the player he was before he suffered two season-ending leg injuries.

Here's what Thompson wrote:

"I do not want to be writing this. My soul is in Brooklyn taking a pre game nap. Unfortunately, reality looks a bit different. Since June 13th, 2019 I have spent countless hours trying to regain the form I was in that you see pictured above, with a lot of heart ache along the way.

It pains me everyday knowing I won’t be able to chase a chip 🏆 with my guys this year. I enjoy nothing more in life than the journey of the NBA season capped off with a title.

I want DubNation to know I’m doing everything in my power to get back to who I was! I hate missing games - I prided myself on being out there every night for the fans and my teammates . Doesn’t matter if its regular or postseason. There’s a huge hole in my soul when I can’t do what I love and compete against the best players in the world. But I plan on playing for a long time and will continue to work every day to get back on the court and help my team bring more championships to the Bay.

In the meantime, I’m gonna be there for the squad @warriors cuz the mission remains the same 🏆!! And it starts tonight let’s get it DubNation!"

Thompson's Splash Brother, Steph Curry, shared the long post on his IG story with a message for his backcourt mate.

Thompson suffered his Achilles injury hours before the Warriors drafted center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick on Nov. 18. It was a crushing blow for the three-time NBA champion, the Warriors and all of Dub Nation.

Missing last season was agonizing for Thompson, so sitting out this season will be even tougher. He's got another long, grueling rehab ahead of him. But if the recovery of Durant is any indication, Thompson should be able to return to a high level of play next season.