Klay Thompson back before Christmas?

So well, in fact, that he reportedly could return sooner than originally expected. As in, before Christmas. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday, and reported an extremely exciting update on Thompson. “I’m told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks,” Wojnarowski said. “And it could be –there’s optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up. “The Warriors will go on a road trip in mid-December, and at that point, if Klay continues on this track, he’d go down and play with the Warriors’ G League team. And the idea is, and the hope is, they’ll have him back perhaps prior to Christmas.”

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Defensively, Klay Thompson is to Steph Curry as Steph Curry is to Jordan Poole. In other words, Added responsibility Curry will have is guarding scoring guard more on other team. – 12:41 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Kuzma’s gone full Klay tonight – 9:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s a Steve Kerr update on James Wiseman. Sounds like some live scrimmage action with Santa Cruz could come next week while Warriors are on the road. Klay Thompson may also get in on it. pic.twitter.com/xxukeISpLO – 8:26 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

From Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Warriors Wire commemorates the leading scorers in Warriors history. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/top-sc… – 10:00 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry now has 35 career games in which he’s made at least nine 3P.

That’s one more such game than the next FIVE closest players combined:

35 – Curry

9 – Damian Lillard

9 – James Harden

7 – Klay Thompson

5 – JR Smith

4 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/7ErvYf96S2 – 10:21 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry now has 35 career games with at least 9 made 3s.

No other player has more than 10.

The next five — Dame, Harden, Klay, J.R. and Kobe — have COMBINED to do it 35 times. – 12:28 AM

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there is confidence Thompson will be at his best in his return to the floor. “The whispers around the league right now about Klay Thompson. They say he looks good. There is a real confidence in there that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back,” Windhorst said. -via TalkBasket / November 10, 2021

Marc J. Spears: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman and Klay Thompson will not go on upcoming road trip and will have a program in San Francisco to “ramp things up.” Still undecided when or if Wiseman will play for Santa Cruz. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 7, 2021

Thompson narrated his long recovery in NBC Sports’ HeadStrong series, and argued that the Achilles injury he sustained was much harder to accept than the first one he got in the championship series against Toronto Raptors since he prepared so hard to finally play again. “For me, when it happened, it was hard to digest for a few months,” Thompson said. “It was hard, man. I can’t even lie to you, it was really really hard. Especially the second time around. The first time, I accepted it. Championship game, five-straight finals, stuff happens. The second time was just so unexpected. It was a week before the season. I was training so hard for like a year, year and a half actually. -via TalkBasket / November 4, 2021