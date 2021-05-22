Klay Thompson antsy watching Warriors-Grizzlies play-in game

Klay antsy watching Warriors fight for their lives vs. Grizz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's been almost two full years since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game.

It's clear the llayoff is killing the injured Warriors shooting guard.

TV cameras caught an antsy Thompson standing up on the bench towards the end of the first quarter of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Chase Center.

You can feel the anxiousness flowing through Thompson as he pounded the platform in front of the Warriors' bench.

Klay wants in this game so bad pic.twitter.com/LpWX75hrrR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 22, 2021

Thompson suffered a torn left ACL against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019. He missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season and was set to return this season to help the Warriors stay on the top of the mountain.

But on Nov. 18, Thompson sustained a torn right Achilles during a pick-up game in a Southern California gym, forcing him to miss a second straight season.

Thompson is progressing in his rehab and expects to return sometime early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Could be a few weeks after, maybe a month after, but it's definitely gonna be geared toward the very beginning of the season," Thompson said March 14 when asked if he wants to play in the season-opener.

Thompson is itching to step back on the court, and the Warriors can't wait to get the Splash Brother back in the lineup next to Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman.