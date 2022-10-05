Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala's status for Warriors opening night uncertain

Klay, Iguodala's opening-night status uncertain for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO – When the Warriors take the court Thursday for a full-squad scrimmage, the squad will be less than full.

Klay Thompson almost certainly will be no more than an observer, and there is no doubt Andre Iguodala will be restricted to the sideline.

Iguodala has been declared out for remaining preseason games and perhaps into the regular season, and there is at least a modicum doubt about Thompson’s status for opening night on Oct. 18, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday.

“We’re 13 days away from the start, so my guess is he’ll be ready,” Kerr said. “But it’s not something we can automatically say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on.”

The concern level, at this time, is on “very low.” But it’s on, nonetheless.

It’s not that Thompson has a new injury; he participated in the team’s practice on Wednesday. With Klay’s injury history – a major injury to each of his legs cost him two full seasons and much of a third – the Warriors are opting to proceed with caution.

Thompson likely will be held out Sunday, when the Lakers face the Warriors in a preseason game at Chase Center, but there is a chance he could appear in one of the two final preseason games, next Tuesday against Portland and Oct. 14 against Denver.

“That’s what we’re looking at, trying to have him ready for opening night,” Kerr said. “Nothing has been determined.”

Iguodala will be on the slow road to availability. While his teammates were practicing Wednesday, he was working out on a separate court, away from contact and strenuous activity.

Though Iguodala did not spend the summer anticipating playing another season, he is fit but didn’t begin dedicating himself to game conditioning until training camp opened on Sept. 24.

Story continues

There is no timeline for Iguodala’s return, but Kerr conceded he could miss several weeks into the regular season.

“He’s not going to play in the scrimmage (Thursday) or the exhibition games next week,” the coach said. “We’re in the process of determining what that means long term.”

There is no sign of panic, or even serious worry. This is enough, however, to believe there could be some trial-and-error with early-season rotations as the coaching staff gets a good look at some of the younger players.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast