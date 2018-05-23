Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson 'gonna be fine' after he, Andre Iguodala listed as questionable

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that starting guard Klay Thompson and forward Andre Iguodala are listed as questionable for Thursday’s critical Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Thompson suffered a knee strain in Game 4 while Iguodala’s lingering leg injury continues to give him trouble.


Head coach Steve Kerr backtracked a bit on Thompson after the announcement and thinks “Klay’s gonna be fine.”


Thompson suffered his injury early in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Game 4 loss to the Rockets on a drive the basket that resulted in a blocked shot by Clint Capela.


Thompson left the game and eventually returned, but struggled to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Iguodala is still dealing with a leg contusion suffered during a Game 3 collision with Rockets guard James Harden that forced him to miss Game 4.

