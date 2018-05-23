Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson 'gonna be fine' after he, Andre Iguodala listed as questionable



The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that starting guard Klay Thompson and forward Andre Iguodala are listed as questionable for Thursday’s critical Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Thompson suffered a knee strain in Game 4 while Iguodala’s lingering leg injury continues to give him trouble.

Injury report for tomorrow night's Game 5 at Houston: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) & Klay Thompson (left knee strain) are questionable. Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2018





Head coach Steve Kerr backtracked a bit on Thompson after the announcement and thinks “Klay’s gonna be fine.”

Andre Iguodala is feeling better, per Steve Kerr, and Klay Thompson is moving around very well, likely to play. The update here. pic.twitter.com/bJkNdr2OlA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2018





Thompson suffered his injury early in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Game 4 loss to the Rockets on a drive the basket that resulted in a blocked shot by Clint Capela.

Klay Thompson went to the locker room shortly after this play pic.twitter.com/5tRtSYzzIr — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 23, 2018





Thompson left the game and eventually returned, but struggled to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Iguodala is still dealing with a leg contusion suffered during a Game 3 collision with Rockets guard James Harden that forced him to miss Game 4.

