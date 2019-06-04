Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala have guarded Kawhi Leonard best in NBA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Has Kawhi Leonard met his match(es)?

The Toronto Raptors star is averaging 28.5 points per game against the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, almost three points shy of his pre-Finals average (31.2). It's probably not a coincidence that Leonard has squared off against two defenders who have given him more trouble than anyone else this season.

ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry found that Warriors wings Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson have limited Leonard to fewer points per 100 possessions than any other players. Golden State's duo has also prevented Leonard from getting off many shots.

Iggy and Klay suppress Kawhi's shooting and scoring as well as anyone this season pic.twitter.com/AbRDiso20m — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 3, 2019

Leonard's struggles against Iguodala and Thompson makes the pair's health even more important moving forward. Iguodala aggravated a calf injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and went to the Warriors locker room after being on the receiving end of a hard screen from Raptors center Marc Gasol. Iguodala recovered in time to hit the game-clinching 3-pointer in the Warriors' 109-104 win, but Thompson was unable to return after mildly straining his hamstring in the fourth quarter.

Thompson is questionable to play in Game 3 on Wednesday, and his absence would be a big blow with big man Kevon Looney already sidelined indefinitely and Kevin Durant still working his way back from a calf strain. That could give Leonard an opening to assert himself offensively and help the Raptors seize control of the best-of-seven series that is currently tied at a game apiece.

Few teams could withstand the loss of an All-NBA talent -- let alone two -- but Thompson's ability to shut down Leonard would make him missing Game 3 an even tougher pill to swallow for the Warriors.