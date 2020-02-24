Klay Thompson admits he uses flip phone, is fishing to relax during rehab

Klay Thompson is like the basketball equivalent of the Loch Ness Monster. You'll hear stories about him and you can't help but believe they are real even if you haven't seen the evidence to prove it.

Because well, it's Klay. From the infamous scaffolding interview to "China Klay" and everything in between, the Warriors star shooting guard's quirky personality has captivated NBA fans at large.

In the latest edition of Klay being Klay, the Warriors guard admitted the long-rumored tale that he uses a flip phone is indeed true.

Klay confirms he only has a flip phone. For real. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 24, 2020

Footage of Thompson using the flip phone emerged during his jersey retirement at Washington State, and it appears it wasn't a practical joke from the three-time NBA champion.

Klay Thompson has a flip phone in 2020 pic.twitter.com/s08MKLEUkK — Sex Drugs PicknRoll (@Hoop_Hoop_News) January 20, 2020

I just hope he isn't using T9 to text.

However, Klay has FaceTimed teammate Steph Curry before so it appears he might not be leveling with us.

It's been a tough season for Thompson and the Warriors. The star guard will miss the entire season as he continues to rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. With Thompson out for the year and Curry missing most of the season with a broken hand, the Warriors have sunk to the bottom of the league at 12-45.

Amid the tough season, Thompson has found a way to relax his mind: fishing. But, as you'd expect, he rarely keeps the fish out of water.

Klay says he's taken up fishing as a hobby during his rehab. He explains he's a more of catch-and-release guy, but he'll filet the big ones. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 24, 2020

Stay you, Klay.

The Warriors can't wait for this season to end, but they should bounce back quickly once they are fully healthy.

The return of Thompson and Curry combined with the trade acquisition of Andrew Wiggins has the Dubs primed to return to the top of the NBA after taking a year to recharge, fish and, in Thompson's case, maybe play some snake on that relic he carries in his pocket.

