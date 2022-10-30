Klay Thompson with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Pakistan kept their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive Sunday by cruising to a first win of the tournament while Bangladesh got their challenge back on track by holding off Zimbabwe in a thriller.
Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off.
At age 65, you qualify for Medicare. You can also start taking taxable, nonmedical distributions from your Health Savings Account (HSA) without penalties. Why not kick off your Social Security benefits at the same time? While 65 is about the average age people claim Social Security, there's one reason you might regret that timing.
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/28/2022
Ten years after Wizards of Waverly Place wrapped after four season, Selena Gomez served up all the nostalgic vibes on Instagram as she revisited the iconic street in New York City.
Theo Maledon (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 10/29/2022
Mason Plumlee (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 10/29/2022
Brandon Jones describes his emotions after being spun by Ty Gibbs for the lead on the last lap in the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/28/2022
Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's Lakers versus Nuggets game.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors.
In what is considered a weak display, there was word that multiple Michigan State players got into a scuffle with one unknown Michigan player after the game.It appears we have video evidence of what happened.
Luke Kornet's creative way of contesting a 3-point shot went viral in Friday's Celtics-Cavs game. Our Chris Forsberg has the scoop on the big man's thought process behind that strategy.
The passion and relentlessness that pushes someone to succeed at the highest levels can make the real world feel so unfulfilling. Which brings us to Tom Brady. Each week makes it more and more apparent that his stunning decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement is one he'll come to regret.
Former NBA big man Channing Frye thinks one man is mostly to blame for all that has gone wrong with the Lakers.
Game 2 was another reminder that the minutia of playoff baseball is often memorable. At least in the moment.
Flying beverages, backstage scuffles, a stockton slap – and seemingly an ejection. Nate Diaz had quite the time at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, it appears.